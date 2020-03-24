Roswell to consider state of emergency declaration

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – With four confirmed cases now in Chaves County, the city of Roswell is considering declaring a state of emergency.

The goal is to free up resources and allow city officials to take necessary action to curb the spread of the virus. Mayor Dennis Kintigh wants to assure their powers will be limited.

“We’re not looking at martial law, we’re not looking at closing down the streets, none of that is anticipated, none of that is desired, none of that is wanted. I certainly don’t wanna go there,” said Kintigh.

The meeting is set for Saturday. The Mayor says necessary city services will continue but like we’ve seen in other parts of the state, work will now be done via phone or email.

