Roswell temporarily suspending some code enforcement

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Roswell is pulling back on some of its code enforcement. They will temporarily stop issuing citations for RV storage and use violations on private property and homeless camps as long as they’re not in populated areas or creating a trash mess.

They’ll also suspend late fees for business license renewals and condemnations unless it’s absolutely necessary. Officials say they will reassign non-essential personnel to help with garbage pickup along main streets and cleaning up graffiti.

