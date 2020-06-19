Roswell racetrack posts plans to allow fans in the stands

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico speedway has been welcoming fans to the racetrack for its season opener Saturday. But the state says, it’s not allowed. The current health order bans large public gatherings like concerts, conferences, and sporting events with fans.

“We still don’t really know for sure that just being outside infers more protection than inside,” said New Mexico Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase in a Friday morning webinar.

The Alien Motor Speedway in Roswell posted on their website Monday they were planning on having races this Saturday with fans. The current health order does not allow mass gatherings like sporting events with any crowds. Dr. Scrase says that’s because it makes it easier for the virus to spread.

“In general, those kinds of bigger gatherings are the ones where spread occurs, because there are more people there, you have more chance of getting the virus,” said Dr.Scrase.

News 13 has been making calls to the racetrack Friday, also to the State Police and the Health Department to see if they were given clearance to have races.

“I would say to New Mexicans, go to as many birthday parties as you want, with as many people as you want, but if you’re going to go to one with more than five people, had it be on your computer and not in person,” said Dr. Scrase.

On June 10 the raceway posted on their website that they were apart of a group with other racetrack owners, working with the state on lawful ways that they can reopen. News 13 did get a call from someone late Friday afternoon, who would not identify themselves, but said they were connected to the racetrack and were canceling the races this weekend after state officials contacted them.

At last check, Alien Motor Speedway’s website was still showing a countdown to the race and an ad welcoming fans.