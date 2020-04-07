Roswell residents come together to help those in need during the COVID-19 outbreak

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Since the Coronavirus, it has been hard for many New Mexicans to find essential goods at stores. Also, many can’t afford essential goods since they lost their job. People are getting together to get supplies and food to those in need.

“It made my heart feel a little sad because it wasn’t very full at all,” said Megan Patterson.

That’s when Patterson decided something needed to be done. So she bought several items at the grocery store and left it in the community pantry at the First United Methodist Church. She said she took a picture and posted it to Facebook to help get some awareness about the pantry and was completely shocked by the outpouring of support.

“It’s made me so happy and it made me cry when I found out that people were inspired by just this alone and the little bit we were doing,” said Patterson.

Patterson says it only took a day or so before people started showing up and filling the pantry themselves with everything from canned food, fresh vegetables, beans and even toilet paper.

Over the weekend two businesses allowed additional pantries to be put on their property in hopes of providing essential goods to those who may not be able to find them in stores or even afford them. Patterson was excited to see the community come together so quickly to take care of one another, in this time of need.

“For a small community like this and not even knowing that this exists and within, I’d say just a couple of days that people jumped on board. It’s pretty amazing that Roswell’s come together to do this,” said Patterson.

