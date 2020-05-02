Roswell residents “adopting” seniors

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – High school seniors across the country are having to cope with the fact that they will not get to celebrate, but locals are stepping up to help.

One of those donors is Roswell resident Dan Coleman. He decided to “adopt” a senior after an ad popped up on Facebook. “They don’t get to have baccalaureate, and walking across the stage, and the things everybody else typically that we have all taken for granted, and so I just wanted to reach out, and make a difference,” Coleman says.

Coleman has adopted five seniors from across the country, sending care packages with gift cards, snacks, and even custom shirts commemorating their unique year. Coleman isn’t the only one. Other Roswell residents are also participating.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss