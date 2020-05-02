Roswell residents “adopting” seniors

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – High school seniors across the country are having to cope with the fact that they will not get to celebrate, but locals are stepping up to help.
One of those donors is Roswell resident Dan Coleman. He decided to “adopt” a senior after an ad popped up on Facebook. “They don’t get to have baccalaureate, and walking across the stage, and the things everybody else typically that we have all taken for granted, and so I just wanted to reach out, and make a difference,” Coleman says.
Coleman has adopted five seniors from across the country, sending care packages with gift cards, snacks, and even custom shirts commemorating their unique year. Coleman isn’t the only one. Other Roswell residents are also participating.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ: New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order due to COVID-19 (amended April 30)
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites