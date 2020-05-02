Roswell residents “adopting” seniors

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – High school seniors across the country are having to cope with the fact that they will not get to celebrate, but locals are stepping up to help.

One of those donors is Roswell resident Dan Coleman. He decided to “adopt” a senior after an ad popped up on Facebook. “They don’t get to have baccalaureate, and walking across the stage, and the things everybody else typically that we have all taken for granted, and so I just wanted to reach out, and make a difference,” Coleman says.

Coleman has adopted five seniors from across the country, sending care packages with gift cards, snacks, and even custom shirts commemorating their unique year. Coleman isn’t the only one. Other Roswell residents are also participating.

