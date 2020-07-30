Roswell offering temporary permits to expand dining space

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Roswell is now offering special permits that would allow restaurants serve food in certain indoor areas. Restaurants will be allowed to designate indoor dining areas as ‘outdoor’ as long as windows and doors in those areas remain open during business hours.

The city will also allow restaurants to serve customers in the parking lots. The Community Development Department will consider each application on a case-by-case basis and there is no fee for the permits. What’s unclear is if this in line with the state health order regulating indoor and outdoor dining.

The city says business owners who are interested in making use of the permitting options can find permits on the city’s website and anyone with questions or in need of more information and direction can call the Planning and Zoning Division of Community Development at 575-637-6218.