Roswell offering temporary permits to expand dining space

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Roswell is now offering special permits that would allow restaurants serve food in certain indoor areas. Restaurants will be allowed to designate indoor dining areas as ‘outdoor’ as long as windows and doors in those areas remain open during business hours.

The city will also allow restaurants to serve customers in the parking lots. The Community Development Department will consider each application on a case-by-case basis and there is no fee for the permits. What’s unclear is if this in line with the state health order regulating indoor and outdoor dining.

The city says business owners who are interested in making use of the permitting options can find permits on the city’s website and anyone with questions or in need of more information and direction can call the Planning and Zoning Division of Community Development at 575-637-6218.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Video Forecast

Connor's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss