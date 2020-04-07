Roswell nurses travel to New Jersey to help fight COVID-19

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – New York and New Jersey are some of the hardest-hit areas for the Coronavirus. Pres. Trump even asked for medical personnel to volunteer to help in the region. Three nurses from Roswell answered the call.

“Oh my gosh, this is it, it kinda laid, Kinda fell in my lap and I said yes I’ll go,” said Jesse Gomez an intensive care nurse.

The request for help was made at Lovelace Regional Hospital in Roswell for volunteers to go to New Jersey to help. Gomez, Brittany Dickman and Cara Alsafi agreed to go. The trio traveled to Mountainside, which is just under 40 miles away from New York City.

“I’m not totally sure why. Just wanting to help out really. Obviously this place is in a state of crisis mode right now and the fact we could come here,” said Brittany Dickman, another intensive care nurse.

The nurses said they knew the situation was serious but were not expecting it to be as bad as it is. “But I’ve never walked into a unit, any ICU unit that I’ve ever worked in, where everybody is intubated, never have seen that,” said Gomez.

“I have never seen anything like this, I have never worked like this, It’s hard work,” said intensive care nurse Cara Alsafi.

Reality set in quick when they arrived for their first shift last Thursday night. They were dressed in full protective gear and entered a hospital overrun with patients. The nurses stressed the importance for people in New Mexico to fully embrace the social distancing to avoid creating problems like they are seeing in New Jersey.

“I definitely think we will be prepared for it. They don’t know what’s coming and the community needs to stay home,” said Alsafi.

