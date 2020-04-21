Roswell hopes to reopen in May

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The debate is going on all over the country, when should businesses reopen? It’s a discussion of the economy versus potential threat. In southeast New Mexico, some areas are saying the time is now to get businesses back open.

“This is just a double whammy for southeast New Mexico. The Coronavirus lockdown and complete collapse of oil prices,” said Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh. Kintigh has started discussing options for Roswell to start to reopen at the beginning of May. He wants to do it responsibly by taking social distancing into consideration. Kintigh says southeast New Mexico does not have the same level of cases as other parts of the state.

“We need to start the discussion on how to reopen this area and parts of New Mexico that have not been crippled. The areas that are hit hard? Yes, deserves serious attention but one size does not fit all,” said Kintigh.

The mayor said it’s time to do away with the term essential and non-essential and let businesses open under current health guidelines, to start getting New Mexicans back on their feet. “We need to get back to work to get economic activity going again, but this will not just help South East New Mexico but the entire state,” said Kintigh.

This past Saturday there was a rally in Roswell pleading with the governor to open up the economy and save their businesses. “And for this to just happen and them not get help it’s not selfish, they’re just trying to save the last ten years of their life,” said Domininc Bautista Jr, Co-Owner of Alien Jerky.

Kintigh says the city is putting together a resolution to open up all businesses on May 1, but realizes the governor’s health order supersedes anything the city of Roswell would do.

