Roswell held drive-thru test site

Coronavirus New Mexico

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – More cities across the state are getting drive-thru testing locations including Roswell.

With the number of tests still limited, they screened only those with symptoms. They estimate more than 400 people showed up.

Las Cruces has drive-thru testing planned for Friday as its public health office and another on Monday.

