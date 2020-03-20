Roswell held drive-thru test site

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – More cities across the state are getting drive-thru testing locations including Roswell.
With the number of tests still limited, they screened only those with symptoms. They estimate more than 400 people showed up.
Las Cruces has drive-thru testing planned for Friday as its public health office and another on Monday.
