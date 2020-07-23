Roswell city council to discuss actions against public health order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools and the Albuquerque Teachers Federation have reached an agreement on how to return to school safely. Much of the plan puts responsibilities on the teachers. School is set to start online August 12 and after that students and teachers are expected to begin in-person learning, hybrid model in September.

According to the new agreement, while classes are online, teachers can still work from home. During that online time, the union and the district will make sure campuses are safe for students and faculty to return. President of the Albuquerque Teachers Federation, Ellen Bernstein, says this agreement is just a framework and there are a lot of details still to work out.