Roswell city council to discuss actions against public health order

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell city council is set to meet Thursday and on the agenda, more aggressive action against the state’s public health order. The city council will consider directing the city manager to not enforce the coronavirus restrictions. They will also decide whether the city manager should look into legal options against the governor for damages the city may have incurred by those statewide orders.
