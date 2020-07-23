Roswell city council to discuss actions against public health order

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Roswell City Hall_210158

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell city council is set to meet Thursday and on the agenda, more aggressive action against the state’s public health order. The city council will consider directing the city manager to not enforce the coronavirus restrictions. They will also decide whether the city manager should look into legal options against the governor for damages the city may have incurred by those statewide orders.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss