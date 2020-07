ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Roswell may take more aggressive action against the state’s public health order.

During a special meeting set for Thursday, the city council will consider directing the city manager not to enforce the governor’s order. During the meeting they will also discuss whether the city manager should look into legal options against the governor for damages the city may have incurred by the public health orders.

Councilors will also discuss changes to its budget.