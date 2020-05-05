Roswell businesses planning, working with city to safely reopen

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Roswell is starting to reopen. The mayor says he is working with every small business in town to try and get them back up and running.

“At some point when you have nothing coming in it comes to a breaking point,” said Gary Phillips.

Non-essential business in Roswell, like the rest of the state, were forced to close because of the governor’s health order. Businesses are working with the city and Sheriff Mike Herrington to slowly reopen with an emphasis on safety.

“Your know every dollar is essential to a small business, anybody that has been in business knows you can only go so far without income. You know the bill doesn’t stop, everything you have to pay doesn’t stop,” said Gary Phillip.

Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh has begun to open city offices that were previously closed. Kintigh says the city has to start running again in a reduced role.

“Like today from ten to two, the Water Department Billing Office which is next, actually two doors down which has been closed to the public, it’s open to the public now,” said Kintigh

He said they are also adding safety measures at the other city offices to ensure the safety of their employees and the public, Kintigh said he is doing everything in his power to reopen every business and pleads with the governor to look at how minimum the virus has impacted the southeastern portion of the state,” said Kintigh.

“Well you’re driven by the data, well governor this is what the data says, look at the data,” said Kintigh. He said his biggest fear is that all the work that they have done to reopen may be for nothing if the governor extends the order that is set to end on May 15.

