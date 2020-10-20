Roswell 4th grader walks to school for internet

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Southeast New Mexico counties have not qualified for anything but virtual learning. Now, a photo of a fourth-grade student going to great lengths to learn is getting a lot of attention on social media.

“I don’t got [sic] internet and I’m protesting to go back to school,” said fourth-grader Jonathan Endecott.

Every day for the last four weeks, 10-year-old Jonathan Endecott has been walking to his school at 7:30 a.m., to use the school’s WiFi so he doesn’t miss classes. Friday a teacher snapped a photo of him and shared it with her friend in Missouri, who decided something needed to be done.

“No, I did not expect, I did not expect this to blow up the way it is, and I had so many people asking to help or how they can help,” said Sabrina Harbour who shared the post. Harbour said she could not believe that the Facebook post has gotten over 4,000 shares and that so many people would reach out from around the country to help.

“I had an elderly couple private message me and they knew someone on my friend’s list, and it ended up being my aunt, my grandmother’s sister. They knew them from when they were in the Airforce together,” said Harbour.

Angel Endecott, Jonathan’s mother said since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she lost one of her two jobs and could not afford the internet anymore. “I mean, me working all day, I know he is safe up here cause he’s got the secretary to keep an eye on him, the principal comes out to ask him if he needs any help; I’ve seen quite a few parents,” said Angel.

Angel said she just can’t believe everyone’s help and that by next week they will have internet at their home for a full year, paid for by anonymous donors.

“Any student that wants, that needs help with internet or anything get a hold of everybody that’s putting on their Facebook and I know my son is a very strong leader. I mean, I want to meet these kids that want to come back to school,” said Angel.

Jonathan said that even though they will have internet at their house by next week, he will still be walking to school to sit out front; It makes it feel like it is a normal day of school. The teachers that shared the original photo of Jonathan have started a GoFundMe that already has $1,800 for more students in Roswell that are struggling with distance learning like Jonathan.

