Roses Southwest Papers gets LEDA grant to expand

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local company that helped New Mexicans through a toilet paper shortage early on in the pandemic is now getting state money to expand.

The Economic Development Department announced Monday that Roses Southwest Papers Inc. will receive $100,000 in LEDA funds. The company plans to buy new equipment and add nearly 40 workers. Roses make paper products for retailers, food service, and janitorial needs but it started selling toilet paper directly to customers last March when stores ran out.

