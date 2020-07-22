Roosevelt County Income Support Division office temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department has announced the temporary closure of the Roosevelt County Income Support Division office located at 1028 Community Way in Portales after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Individuals who don’t have internet access or a cell phone can visit the Curry County Income Support office that’s located at 3316 North Main Street, Suite A in Clovis that’s open daily during limited lobby hours from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Human Services Department reports that Income Support Division staff have been utilizing personal protective equipment and social distancing and that before their shifts, employees are screened for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure. The department states that the affected employee wore PPE, always practiced social distancing, and didn’t have any interaction with the public.

If you visit the Income Support Division you are asked to remain in your car and staff will assist you as they offer curbside services and there is a limit of five individuals allowed inside the lobby. Customers can also apply for benefits, submit documents for eligibility, check the status of their case, and obtain other benefit information by accessing the Income Support Division online portal.

Those who do not have access to a computer can contact the Income Support Division Customer Service Center at 1-800-283-4465 and can mail documents to:

Income Support Division PO BOX 830 Bernalillo NM 87004