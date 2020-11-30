Roadrunner Food Bank’s weekly distribution site moves to Expo NM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roadrunner Food Bank is moving its weekly food distribution site. They had been passing out food at the UNM South Parking lot but that site will soon become home to a COVID-19 testing site. Starting Tuesday, Roadrunner will be handing out food at Expo New Mexico. Recipients need to use gate three at San Pedro and Copper.

Roadrunner Food Bank will also host a second distribution this Sunday for anyone in need of assistance. According to a news release from the Roadrunner Food Bank, they anticipate serving 750 households every week.

The new location will begin Tuesday, Dec. 1 and every Tuesday until further notice:

EXPO New Mexico located at 300 San Pedro Dr. NE (use Gate 3 at San Pedro and Copper) starting at 9 a.m. and gates open at 7 a.m.

One-time second distribution at Expo New Mexico:

Sunday, December 6 at EXPO New Mexico starting at 10 a.m.

According to the same news release, those who need help with food can register in advance of the distribution at https://rrfb.link2feed.com.

According to the news release, hunger during the pandemic is expected to increase and in New Mexico before the pandemic, 315,990 people, including 114,180 children, did not have adequate access to nutritious food to live a healthy life. A new study demonstrates that this number is likely to grow 76,430, including 33,310 children. That means approximately 392,420 or 18.7% of New Mexicans (1 in 5) may experience food insecurity in 2020, including 147,490 children (1 in 3).

