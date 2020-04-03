Roadrunner Food Bank to hold ‘contactless’ food distributions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roadrunner Food Bank announced Thursday new times and locations for their contactless food distributions.

The new distributions will take place in areas that have been underserved as some partner sites were forced to close because of the lack of volunteers and safety concerns about the virus spread. Those from the community experiencing being laid off, reduced hours at their job, or reduced income are encouraged to attend. Each distribution will serve a set number of households on a first come, first serve basis.

The following times and locations in Albuquerque will have distributions until further notice:

Every Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., UNM South Parking lot, 1926 Avenida Cesar Chavez, anticipate serving 500 households.

Every Monday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Legacy Church Parking lot, 7201 Central Ave NW, anticipate serving 400 households.

Every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., ABQ BioPark Zoo Parking lot, 903 10th Street SW, anticipate serving 300 households.

The food bank has previously set up similar distribution sites in Albuquerque during the last week of March. Roadrunner Food Bank-affiliated food distributions throughout the state can be found at their website. The food bank asks that you contact each site before attending as additional restrictions may be in place due to COVID-19.

