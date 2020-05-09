Roadrunner Food Bank to help distribute food to Navajo Nation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roadrunner Food Bank will be filling food boxes this week to distribute to families on the Navajo Nation.

Two tractor-trailers filled with non-perishable food have been donated by UNFI, United Natural Foods, on Monday and Tuesday to the food bank. Throughout the week, volunteers will fill approximately 2,000 food boxes. Potential distribution dates are currently being figured out with appropriate partners in the Gallup and McKinley county area and with the Navajo Nation.

The first trailer is set to arrive Monday, May 11 at 9 a.m. with the second arriving on Tuesday in the late morning. More information on how to get involved with the Roadrunner Food Bank on their website.