Roadrunner Food Bank, Rio Grande Food Bank combining efforts to feed families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two local food banks are combining their efforts to help feed families.

The Rio Grande Food Project had to close its doors in March. Organizers say the food bank operated in a space where social distancing requirements made it impossible to get together.

But with the help of Roadrunner Food Bank and Legacy Church, volunteers were able to hold a drive-thru distribution Monday morning on the church’s campus near Coors and Central.

“We will see about 400 households and they will go home with about a week’s worth of food or a medium-sized family,” said Ari Herring with the Rio Grande Food Project. The Rio Grande Food Bank holds drive-thru distribution every Monday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

