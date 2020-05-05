Roadrunner Food Bank continues drive-thru food distributions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roadrunner Food Bank is feeding hundreds of families during the pandemic.

Every Tuesday, the organization is directly distributing food to around 400 households in need at the zoo parking lot. Officials say the need is greater than ever with many people unemloyed plus there are minimal ways to get usual assistance.

“With partners having to close due to the virus then that’s created extra need as well because people that were usually being served were no longer being served,” said Erica Rozolsky with the Roadrunner Food Bank.

For a full list of food distributions in Otero, Bernalillo, Valencia, and Rio Arriba County as well as the Santa Fe area, visit the Roadrunner Food Bank’s website. Roadrunner also offers a food assistance line that is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 505-349-5340 and 575-523-4390.

Related Coverage: