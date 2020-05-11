Roadrunner Food Bank assists with delivery of food donations to Navajo Nation

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Roadrunner Food Bank is helping send about 2,000 boxes of food to the Navajo Nation. The food is coming from a national wholesaler United Natural Foods who wanted to make a donation.

Roadrunner is helping box it up and deliver it. Volunteers say families will get things like pasta, tuna, fruit, and beans.

“Feeding America said ‘hey Roadrunner, would you like to get this food into New Mexico and then into Navajo lands’ and we said yep, we would be glad to help,” said Sonya Warwick with Roadrunner Food Bank.

As of Monday, the Navajo Nation reports they have 3,122 cases of COVID-19 which is one of the highest infection rates per capita in the United States. Experts say one of the reasons the area has been hit so hard is because of a lack of resources including running water.

