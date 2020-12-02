Rio Rancho to reopen some city facilities Wednesday

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho announced some of its facilities will reopen Wednesday but with limited capacity to comply with the health order. They include the MVD, aquatic center, animal resource center, and Meadowlark Senior Center. Those wishing to use the facilities need to call ahead for reservations or appointments.

Public libraries are also reopening for pick-up of items that are reserved. City hall and the police department lobby and the front desk will stay closed for the time being.

According to a news release from the city of Rio Rancho, city staff will schedule in-person meetings for matters that cannot be done virtually or by phone. If citizens need to review property plans in-person or if people want to see the response to their records request in-person. These meetings will be made by appointment only and on a case-by-case basis.

City facilities reopening with limited capacity:

Animal Resource Center Adoptions by appointment only until further notice; Call 505-891-5075.

Meadowlark Senior Center Some services, such as billiard room rentals or yoga, are open and available by appointment only; call 505-891-5018 for more details.

Motor Vehicle Division (Rio Rancho Location) The Rio Rancho location to reopen on an appointment-only basis on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, pursuant to State guidelines. Citizens who need to complete transactions in-person can make an appointment by visiting www.rrnm.gov/mvd or by calling 505-896-8367. The City of Rio Rancho MVD office applies a $10 transaction fee (cash accepted only), in addition to the state MVD fee.

Rio Rancho Aquatic Center Reopening for lap swimming by reservation only at 1:30 p.m. on December 2 and then open from 6:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Those interested in reserving pool lanes can do so by calling (505) 891-5230 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Twenty lanes (eleven for lap swim; nine for water walking) will be available to reserve in one-hour increments.

Rio Rancho Public Libraries Offering hold pick up of library items starting at noon on December 2 and then from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, until further notice. Those wishing to place a library item on hold may do so by visiting www.rrnm.gov/libraries or by calling the libraries between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Loma Colorado Main Library, 505-891-5013 ext. 3033 Esther Bone Memorial Library, 505-891-5012 ext. 3120



City facilities that remain closed for public access:

Community Centers Cabezon Community Center, 2307 Cabezon Boulevard Haynes Community Center, 2006 Grande Boulevard Sabana Grande Recreation Center, 4110 Sabana Grande Avenue Star Heights Recreation Center, 800 Polaris Boulevard

