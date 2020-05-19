Rio Rancho to host virtual Memorial Day ceremony

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Rio Rancho will host a virtual Memorial Day ceremony.

According to a news release, due to the current and amended public health order issued by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Department of Health Cabinet Secretary Kathyleen Kunkel that limit private and public mass gatherings, there will not be a public ceremony and event this year.

Instead, the City of Rio Rancho will honor the men and woman this Memorial Day with a remembrance ceremony that will be posted to the city’s website and social media pages. The ceremony will be posted at noon on Memorial Day.

For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho including a listing of other observed city government holidays, please visit www.rrnm.gov.