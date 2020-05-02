Rio Rancho to celebrate seniors with a Field of Grads

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to no traditional high school graduation ceremonies happening due to the coronavirus, the city of Rio Rancho has something special planned.

Mayor Gregg Hull, Rio Rancho Deputy Mayor Bob Tyler, local businesses, and public schools have joined together to organize what is being called a Field of Grads tribute for the Rio Rancho Class of 2020. This will kick off the city’s Class of 2020 Day on May 27.

Parents with home school students wishing to have their graduating senior included can email Mayor Hull at ghull@rrnm.gov.

