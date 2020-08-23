Rio Rancho seeing a boost of new businesses opening despite pandemic woes

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret many businesses are struggling to stay afloat amid the pandemic, but one New Mexico city is celebrating a recent spike during this time. Rio Rancho’s mayor says the last two months have been very good for the city as they welcome new local and national businesses, even during the pandemic.

With the brand new opening of Dutch Brothers Coffee last month, Rio Rancho is still seeing a lot of success. The national coffee chain is also planning on opening another location near 528 and Barbara Loop in the next month.

Coming this Friday, Natural Grocers will open its doors on 528 near Southern. Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull says all of this new activity has been happening over the past two months, which has been the most he’s seen all year.

He says all of the businesses that have decided to invest in Rio Rancho will help keep the revenue in the city. “Rio Rancho has traditionally lost a lot of revenue to Albuquerque every year because most of the services are right there,” says Mayor Hull.

It’s not just national chains. Local businesses like Turtle Mountain Brewing Company are choosing Rio Rancho as well. Owner Nico Ortiz already has a location in the city, but believed it was important to keep the business in Rio Rancho.

Mayor Hull did acknowledge there were still a lot of places that closed in the city in the past few months. Right now, he’s encouraging existing businesses to contact the city to apply for small business grants to keep their doors open. The city says the extra revenue collected from these new businesses will eventually go toward the general fund that will help pay for road maintenance and public safety.