Rio Rancho restaurant helping customers with essential items

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – One local restaurant is helping out their faithful customers. HOt Tamels New Mexican food has been in business in Rio Rancho for 16 years. They’ve partnered with Sysco to offer free toilet paper and tissues and water to delivery or curbside customers as a thank for their support. Despite their sales being down 60%.

“I’ve got a really good clientele and they’ve been coming through for us by coming to us and still getting food while we were down and out,” said owner Stephen Gallegos. Gallegos says he’s also experienced generosity from his customer including one woman who left a $1,000 tip on a $20 bill for the staff to split.

