Rio Rancho public schools give update on reopening plans

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:
RIO RANCHO PUBLIC SCHOOLS GENERIC_1549455525751.jpg.jpg

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools announced Friday their pre-k and elementary students just finished their first week of classes. Middle and High School students are finishing up their second week.

RRPS are also continuing their curbside meal service at eight public elementary and high schools. The lunch price for K-5th graders is $2.65 and 6-12th graders’ price is $2.80. Breakfast prices for K-5 is $1.35 and 6-12 is $1.60.

Online classes for parents as part of their “Parent University” will also be available. More information on the parent courses is available on the RRPS website.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss