Rio Rancho public schools give update on reopening plans

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools announced Friday their pre-k and elementary students just finished their first week of classes. Middle and High School students are finishing up their second week.

RRPS are also continuing their curbside meal service at eight public elementary and high schools. The lunch price for K-5th graders is $2.65 and 6-12th graders’ price is $2.80. Breakfast prices for K-5 is $1.35 and 6-12 is $1.60.

Online classes for parents as part of their “Parent University” will also be available. More information on the parent courses is available on the RRPS website.