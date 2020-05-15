Rio Rancho Public Schools seeks parent input on reopening schools in the fall

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – As most students are heading into summer break, Rio Rancho Public Schools is already planning for the fall. This upcoming school year is going to look a lot different than what students and staff are used to.

Social distancing, masks, and more cleaning measures, that’s what the fall semester might look like for students throughout the entire state. The Rio Rancho School district wants to hear from parents before they make a final decision.

It’s been an interesting end to the school year for many Rio Rancho students and parents. “When I’m trying to do my daughter’s schoolwork for the school, then the other one is screaming and crying. It’s kind of a nightmare,” says Hope Richard, a Rio Rancho Schools parent.

For others, having the classroom at home hasn’t been so bad. “The online school has really taken off with the kids. My three kids have been on and I really don’t have to guide them or anything,” says Roberto Martinez, another RRPS parent.

With the threat of the coronavirus still in full swing, Rio Rancho Public Schools is actively trying to plan for the new school year to try and keep staff and students safe.

“We wanted to gather where parents are, as far as their comfort in returning in the fall. Also, to let them know that we are looking at options,” says Bethany Pendergrass with RRPS.

To do that, the district sent out a survey to all parents Wednesday, asking for their input on how they think the fall semester should look. So far, they’ve gotten more than 4,000 responses with some parents wanting things to go back to normal. “I do want us to go back to school just because I think she misses that interaction with her friends,” says Richard.

Then, there are parents who don’t mind distance learning. “I picked the option of having a combination of them going to school and doing at home, homeschooling,” says Martinez.

While many parents have different opinions on how their child goes back to school this fall, they all agree more safety measures should be in place. The district says they have no definite plans on how the fall semester is going to look just yet, but they do say it will be a lot different from things like social distancing in place on each campus. They will continue to accept feedback on the survey for a week.

Meanwhile, Albuquerque Public Schools says they have no solid plans yet for the new school year, but they do welcome feedback from parents.

