Rio Rancho neighbors put out teddy bears for kids during quarantine

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Step foot outside in Rio Rancho, and you’ll find people are doing just about anything, to stay busy. But, if you look closely, you may find some hidden gems.

“A lot of people thought, well what can we do for the kids to keep them active and going on walks?” said MaryGrace Laurich.

Neighbors took to the Nextdoor app and the idea for the “teddy bear hunt” started circulating.

“Everybody put bears hidden in your house somewhere or outside, so when kids and their families go on walks they can see the bears and it gives them something to look forward to,” Laurich said.

MaryGrace Laurich lives in Cabezon and she went all out with kids stuffed animals. “I just went through the house and I was like, we have this huge bear from when the kids were born and so I’m like I’m putting that one in the tree,” she said.

She even put out a stuffed monkey, and this teddy bear, sitting at her outdoor table. “So I’m like, I’m going big. Go big or go home,” Laurich said.

The hunt took off like wildfire. More than a dozen homes with bears either in windows or on front porches. If neighbors don’t have teddy bears, they’re putting out any stuffed animals they can find.

“I thought that this was a fabulous idea. And so I searched my house and I didn’t have any bears, so I found this stuffed animal, it was one of the dogs toys,” said a woman who lives near Southern and 528.

She tied a toy to her lamp post and says she’s happy to do anything to keep the kids smiling during this difficult time.

“That’s all we can do to get through something like this. Is everybody come together, and help each other out in these times of need,” Laurich said.

Most of the neighbors are sharing pictures of their teddy bears with their address so families can go check them out.

