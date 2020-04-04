Rio Rancho man play bagpipes for neighbors every night

Coronavirus New Mexico

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Andrew Mackrory stands on the balcony of his Rio Rancho home every night at 7:15 p.m. and plays his bagpipes as a symbol of solidarity against the coronavirus outbreak.

Mackrory says bagpipes have been used to inspire courage when courage is sometimes hard to find. People from around the neighborhood gather to watch him play.

“We’re consistently in high 20s, sometimes up to 40 people parking out in the street and they seem very grateful. Some of them have mentioned its really the only time they’re getting out of the house,” said Mackrory.

Mackrory says he will continue to play until everything goes back to normal.

