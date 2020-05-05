Rio Rancho girls giving snacks to neighbors

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Rio Rancho girls are doing what they can to help their neighbors during this pandemic. “It’s a sad time and there’s just a lot going on in the world right now and we just wanted to help,” said Kallie Anaya.

Twelve-year-old Kallie and her eight-year-old sister Lacey decided to put out a table on the trail next to their Rio Rancho home last week. The girls say they realized they had a lot of things to be grateful for and wanted to share that with their neighbors.

On the table, they have left toilet paper, hand sanitizer and a variety of snacks for people to take as they need. They also put out a nice note. “We’re just so blessed. God has blessed us so much and we just wanted to bless others with what he has blessed us with,” said Kallie.

The girls say they do sanitize everything before they put it on the table. They also say other people have also added items.

