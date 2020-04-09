Rio Rancho Fire using air packs to keep equipment clean

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue is repurposing their unused air packs to clean their rescues and gear. They say they got the idea from the fire department in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

They fill it up with a disinfectant and spray all of their equipment and trucks. It’s much easier than wiping down all of the surfaces.

“It’s more effective because the spray coming out of the air packs is a fine mist, so it drys on contact, and we can spray larger amounts of area much quicker as opposed to using an alcohol bleach solution to wipe down all of the equipment,” said Deputy James Defillippo.

They say the solution they’re using is one hundred times stronger than bleach but still safe for their crews.

