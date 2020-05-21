Rio Rancho dad, friends build stage for 2020 graduates to cross

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The class of 2020 still has a stage they can cross. A Rio Rancho dad and his friends built a wheelchair-accessible stage that any graduate can walk across and take pictures on. All-day, a steady stream of high school seniors, eighth-graders, kindergartners and even pre-K graduates showed up to the home.

“When you think about the class of 2020, you can focus on the things they didn’t get to experience or you can focus on the fact that did what you had to do. You moved from going to school, being in class, the traditional model and you finished your classes online in distance learning and completed this graduation and you know hats off to you guys. You guys deserve a big celebration,” said builder Jeff Cunningham.

The state comes complete with a sound system so the grads and their families got to hear their names called. Cunningham himself had two seniors graduate high school and a son who graduated pre-K.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources