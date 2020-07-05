Rio Rancho Atomic Church member tests positive COVID-19

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A metro church canceled its service Sunday morning after learning one of its members tested positive for COVID-19. Pastor Mark Atwell from Atomic Church in Rio Rancho says a member, who went to church on June 28, told them about the positive test late Saturday night.

They say that person has yet to show any symptoms. The church decided to cancel their in-person church service Sunday morning, along with any services and activities for at least the next two weeks. They’re also recommending anyone who attended services on June 28, 2020, to self-quarantine.

“It’s really difficult from that standpoint but you know, we’re going to continually try to be prayerful and mindful of those kind of things and make sure the peoples’ health are up front,” said Atwell. He says the church will continue to follow all CDC and state guidelines when in-person services return.