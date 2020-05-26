Rio Rancho cancels drive-in movie plans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - A single mother will get back pay in wages the U.S. Department of Labor says she was wrongly denied. The New Mexico Human Service Department will pay back $1,411 after they initially refused to pay the employee sick leave.

The leave is allowed under the Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division investigators learned the leave was denied to the employee who is a single mother of three young children whose school closed as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.