Rio Rancho cancels drive-in movie plans

Coronavirus New Mexico

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho is canceling plans for a drive-in movie after the governor stopped a northern New Mexico drive-in from opening. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department was planning a drive-in movie at the Santa Ana Star Center parking lot Friday but they canceled it due to ‘further and additional clarification from the governor’s office.’ The governor told the Fort Union Drive-In near Las Vegas, they didn’t have permission to open saying movie theaters can’t open just yet. The city of Rio Rancho says it still hopes to have a drive-in movie later this summer.

