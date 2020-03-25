Rio Rancho brothers create homemade go-cart

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Rio Rancho brothers are letting their imaginations run wild while home from school.

Caleb, Luke and Levi rigged together some scraps and tools including a dolly to make a homemade go-cart. It doesn’t drive but will make some fun memories for the McKinney brothers.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞