Rio Rancho brothers create homemade go-cart

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Rio Rancho brothers are letting their imaginations run wild while home from school.
Caleb, Luke and Levi rigged together some scraps and tools including a dolly to make a homemade go-cart. It doesn’t drive but will make some fun memories for the McKinney brothers.
