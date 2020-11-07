Rio Rancho adjusts City Hall hours amid rising COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:
city of rio rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho announced Friday that in an effort to reduce stress on the healthcare system, Rio Rancho City Hall will close at 5 p.m. starting Nov. 9 until further notice. This is in response to the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases across the state, the city said.

According to a news release, the reason is to increase social distancing efforts, expand teleworking opportunities, and limit gatherings. The city says other city facilities will remain open in a limited capacity or have altered services and city personnel will continue to provide services to citizens electronically or by phone.

More information about departments, including contact numbers and email addresses:

  • Animal Resource Center
    • Adoptions by appointment only.
    • Call (505) 891-5075
  • Aquatic Center
    • Open for lap swimming only by reservation.
    • Reservations can be made by calling (505) 891-5230 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • City Clerk’s Office (business licenses/registration and records requests)
    • Phone: 505-891-5004
    • Email: clerk@rrnm.gov
  • City Manager’s/Mayor’s Office
    • Phone: 505-891-5002 or 505-891-5001
    • Email: myriorancho@rrnm.gov
  • Development Services (permits, plan reviews, inspections)
    • Phone: 505-891-5005 or 505-891-5006
    • Email: permits@rrnm.gov or planning@rrnm.gov  
    • For plan submittals and special accommodations, call 505-891-5005
  • Financial Services (payments, alarm permit registration, and ambulance billing)
    • For Ambulance Billing, call 505-896-8393
    • For SAD payments, call 505-896-8806
    • For Escrow payments, call 505-896-8748
  • Libraries and Information Services Department
    • Offering hold pick up of library items.
    • Those wishing to place a library item on hold may do so by visiting www.rrnm.gov/libraries or by calling the libraries.
    • Loma Colorado Main Library, (505) 891-5013 ext. 3033
      • Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
    • Esther Bone Memorial Library, (505) 891-5012 ext. 3120
      • Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Motor Vehicle Division (MVD)
    • By appointment only
    • Call (505) 896-8367
  • Municipal Court
    • Any attorney cases will be canceled and continued to a later date. Video arraignments and bond hearings will be held as normal on an as-needed basis. Court staff will still enter citations, take phone calls, and hold pro se arraignment hearings via telephone or virtually.
    • Court contact numbers:
      • Court Clerks: (505) 891-5999
      • Probation: (505) 891-5991
      • Email: rrcourts@rrnm.gov  
  • Police Department
    • Non-emergency reporting:
      • Call the non-emergency number at (505) 891-7226
      • Visit www.rrnm.gov/report
    • Records requests:
      • Email rrpdrecords@rrnm.gov
    • Walk-in crime reporting (criminal damage, shoplifting under $500, fraud, etc.) is unavailable at this time, instead:
      • Call the non-emergency number at (505) 891-7226
      • Visit www.rrnm.gov/riopolice to file a report online
    • Obtain crash reports
      • Visit www.crashdocs.org
  • Public Works (roadway maintenance and responding to roadway concerns)
    • To report issues, visit www.rrnm.gov/report
  • Utilities
    • Payments can be made by mail, by calling 505-891-5211, or online at www.rrnm.gov
    • For other Utilities related services like setting up a new account, call 505-891-5020 or email utilitycustomerservice@rrnm.gov

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss