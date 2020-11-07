Rio Rancho adjusts City Hall hours amid rising COVID-19 cases

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho announced Friday that in an effort to reduce stress on the healthcare system, Rio Rancho City Hall will close at 5 p.m. starting Nov. 9 until further notice. This is in response to the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases across the state, the city said.
According to a news release, the reason is to increase social distancing efforts, expand teleworking opportunities, and limit gatherings. The city says other city facilities will remain open in a limited capacity or have altered services and city personnel will continue to provide services to citizens electronically or by phone.
More information about departments, including contact numbers and email addresses:
- Animal Resource Center
- Adoptions by appointment only.
- Call (505) 891-5075
- Aquatic Center
- Open for lap swimming only by reservation.
- Reservations can be made by calling (505) 891-5230 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- City Clerk’s Office (business licenses/registration and records requests)
- Phone: 505-891-5004
- Email: clerk@rrnm.gov
- City Manager’s/Mayor’s Office
- Phone: 505-891-5002 or 505-891-5001
- Email: myriorancho@rrnm.gov
- Development Services (permits, plan reviews, inspections)
- Phone: 505-891-5005 or 505-891-5006
- Email: permits@rrnm.gov or planning@rrnm.gov
- For plan submittals and special accommodations, call 505-891-5005
- Financial Services (payments, alarm permit registration, and ambulance billing)
- For Ambulance Billing, call 505-896-8393
- For SAD payments, call 505-896-8806
- For Escrow payments, call 505-896-8748
- Libraries and Information Services Department
- Offering hold pick up of library items.
- Those wishing to place a library item on hold may do so by visiting www.rrnm.gov/libraries or by calling the libraries.
- Loma Colorado Main Library, (505) 891-5013 ext. 3033
- Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Esther Bone Memorial Library, (505) 891-5012 ext. 3120
- Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Motor Vehicle Division (MVD)
- By appointment only
- Call (505) 896-8367
- Municipal Court
- Any attorney cases will be canceled and continued to a later date. Video arraignments and bond hearings will be held as normal on an as-needed basis. Court staff will still enter citations, take phone calls, and hold pro se arraignment hearings via telephone or virtually.
- Court contact numbers:
- Court Clerks: (505) 891-5999
- Probation: (505) 891-5991
- Email: rrcourts@rrnm.gov
- Police Department
- Non-emergency reporting:
- Call the non-emergency number at (505) 891-7226
- Visit www.rrnm.gov/report
- Records requests:
- Email rrpdrecords@rrnm.gov
- Walk-in crime reporting (criminal damage, shoplifting under $500, fraud, etc.) is unavailable at this time, instead:
- Call the non-emergency number at (505) 891-7226
- Visit www.rrnm.gov/riopolice to file a report online
- Obtain crash reports
- Visit www.crashdocs.org
- Public Works (roadway maintenance and responding to roadway concerns)
- To report issues, visit www.rrnm.gov/report
- Utilities
- Payments can be made by mail, by calling 505-891-5211, or online at www.rrnm.gov
- For other Utilities related services like setting up a new account, call 505-891-5020 or email utilitycustomerservice@rrnm.gov