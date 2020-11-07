Rio Rancho adjusts City Hall hours amid rising COVID-19 cases

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho announced Friday that in an effort to reduce stress on the healthcare system, Rio Rancho City Hall will close at 5 p.m. starting Nov. 9 until further notice. This is in response to the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases across the state, the city said.

According to a news release, the reason is to increase social distancing efforts, expand teleworking opportunities, and limit gatherings. The city says other city facilities will remain open in a limited capacity or have altered services and city personnel will continue to provide services to citizens electronically or by phone.

More information about departments, including contact numbers and email addresses: