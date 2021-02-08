Rio Metro Sandoval temporarily closes after staff tests positive for COVID-19

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Metro Sandoval has shut down its Dial-a-Ride service in Rio Rancho temporarily. Some staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The Sandoval County Office will be closed from February 8 through Feb. 12, 2021. and phones will not be answered. Dial-a-Ride service is set to resume on February 15.
All scheduled trips during this timeframe have been canceled. During the closure, offices and buses will be cleaned and sanitized. Rio Metro says if you have questions, call Rio Metro Customer Service at 505-245-7245.