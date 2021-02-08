Rio Metro Sandoval temporarily closes after staff tests positive for COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bipartisan push to let local school boards decide if schools should reopen and how in a public health emergency, has stalled in the Roundhouse. Backers of the idea say what happens in Roswell during a pandemic, might not be comparable to Taos. So there shouldn't be a blanket policy on schools.

"I think it's time for local communities to have that responsibility rather than a medical team or one individual in this state making those decisions," said Sen. Gay Kernan (R-Hobbs). What the bill does is give local school boards the power to move classes from online to hybrid and then eventually full time in person. Students told lawmakers they're in support of this because they're eager to get back to class and get back to their extracurricular activities.