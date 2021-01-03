Rio Grande HS pool reopens with strict guidelines

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is opening one of its swimming pools under strict health guidelines.

The pool at Rio Grande High School on Arenal will welcome lap swimmers again starting Monday. they will be required to make reservations at least 24 hours in advance and no more than four people will be allowed in the pool per hour. Swimmers will be asked to exit the pool 15 minutes before the hour ends to allow for visitor showers and the pool area to be disinfected.

Reservations can be made by calling 505-314-0169.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery