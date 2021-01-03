Rio Grande HS pool reopens with strict guidelines

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is opening one of its swimming pools under strict health guidelines.

The pool at Rio Grande High School on Arenal will welcome lap swimmers again starting Monday. they will be required to make reservations at least 24 hours in advance and no more than four people will be allowed in the pool per hour. Swimmers will be asked to exit the pool 15 minutes before the hour ends to allow for visitor showers and the pool area to be disinfected.

Reservations can be made by calling 505-314-0169.