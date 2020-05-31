Richardson starts fund to aid Navajo Nation

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson is helping an area hit hard by the coronavirus.

“What we’re turning over is face masks, hand sanitizer, diapers. We’re turning food to the Navajo people that have been hurt badly by this virus, and we need to step in,” Richardson said.

Richardson and former Navajo President Peterson Zah started the so-called COVID-19 Navajo Families Relief Fund. The organization has already made a donation to the parts of the reservation in McKinley County, and Saturday’s donation will go to San Juan County and the Shiprock area.

