Revised public health order allows houses of worship to operate at 100% capacity

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –In an update to the state’s Public Health Order on Friday, April 23, 2021, houses of worship can operate at 100% capacity if they choose to do so no matter the color-coded risk level of their county. According to the press secretary for the Governor’s Office, the change was made following recent Supreme Court decisions that struck down coronavirus mandates for indoor worship services.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently struck down the limit on indoor worship capacity in a California case ruling that the state couldn’t enforce coronavirus public health mandates. The order will take effect on Friday, and will remain in effect through May 21, 2021.

The state however, strongly encourages houses of worship to protect their congregants by practicing social distancing measures to minimize the risk of coronavirus spread.