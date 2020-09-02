Revel takes part in ‘Red Alert’ campaign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Entertainment center was covered in red lights to raise awareness for concert venues affected by COVID-19. Revel, near I-25 and Montano, was shut down just three weeks after its grand opening in March.

It’s been able to offer carry-out but it’s missing revenue from its concert space and piano bar. Tuesday night, they joined 1,500 other venues across the country for the ‘Red Alert Campaign calling on Congress to pass the Restart Act. It would provide financial assistance to those who lost income due to the pandemic.

“We don’t want anything given to us, but we do want to be recognized as an industry that’s legitimately needed to provide entertainment and to have concerts,” said owner of Revel Daniel Chavez.

Revel plans to reopen for indoor dining starting Friday.

