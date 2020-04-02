Live Now
Retirement home tightening rules after positive COVID-19 test

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho retirement community is tightening up their rules after someone tested positive for coronavirus there.

The Rio Grande Gracious Retirement Living Complex on the westside of Rio Rancho has stepped up its cleaning and food service protocols, rules for communal areas and it’s requiring residents to shelter in their apartments.

A far cry from pictures of the community last week, well after the governor had already announced the stay at home order and limited gatherings to five people with social distancing, except for families.

In response to questions about the pictures, a spokesperson from the Washinton state-based corporate office said quote, “These photos were taken last week before we had implemented further social distancing measures.”

They added, unlike a nursing home, their residents are retired and independent seniors.

