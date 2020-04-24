Retirement community holds Honks for Hugs parade

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A local retirement community got a special surprise today.

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho held a Honks For Hugs parade. Dozens of cars decked out in decorations drove around the center. First-responders also showed up to show their support.

The cars honked and people waved, as residents watched safely from their balconies. The team that put it all together says they’ve been finding creative ways to help residents see their families since quarantine.

“We’ve been doing things like virtual visits, we had a birthday party this last week for a 96-year-old woman who we celebrated inside and her family celebrated outside and we thought ‘what about doing a parade?’,” says Chrissy Akes, Executive Director of the Neighborhood in Rio Rancho. The facility stopped allowing visitors in early March.

