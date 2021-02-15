Restaurants welcome back customers to indoor dining for Valentine’s Day amid winter storm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first weekend restaurants in Bernalillo County are allowed to have indoor dining. Even with the winter storm over the weekend, that didn’t stop New Mexicans from celebrating Valentine’s Day at their favorite restaurant.

“Valentine’s Day is one of the biggest nights out there, couples want to go out and celebrate,” said Jan Barringer, the owner of Seared Bistro. “So we’re expecting our 25 percent capacity.”

Barringer says business has been booming since Bernalillo County moved into the ‘yellow’ last week, allowing her to reopen indoor dining at 25%. She said even with the winter blast Saturday night, they’ve only had a few cancellations, with people still vying for reservations for Valentine’s Day.

“The phone has not stopped ringing and at one point we had to kind of shut the phone off because we were so busy and we just couldn’t take the calls,” said Barringer. Seared Bistro wasn’t the only busy restaurant during the first weekend of the return of indoor dining. D. H. Lescombes just down the road was also booked Sunday at a limited capacity with no one cancelling their reservations due to the cold.

“We came completely busy, we booked all weekend Friday, Saturday and Sunday and it’s just an out pour of our regular guests and support from the community,” said Javier Rocha, the Assistant General Manager of D. H. Lescombes.

But the excitement wasn’t just coming from the restaurants. Diners were also thrilled to be back celebrating the most romantic day of the year, eating indoors at their favorite restaurant.

“It is awesome at least to get back to normal in a sort of way, and it’s much appreciated,” said Tim Dvorak. Hopefully, we’ll be able to continue up further.”

Both restaurants said they had dozens of takeout orders throughout Sunday. KRQE News 13 crews also went to downtown Albuquerque earlier Sunday afternoon which was very quiet. However, the food hall, 505 Central, had several people going in and out.