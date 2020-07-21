Restaurants react to state Supreme Court’s ruling overriding decision to reopen indoor dining

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a roller coaster ride for New Mexico restaurants on Monday. They had a moment of hope after a district court judge allowed indoor dining but the state Supreme Court stepped in hours later and blocked it. Restaurants were ready to welcome customers back inside until the state’s highest court put a stop to it.

It’s been a long journey for New Mexico restaurants. Things came to a head last week when the New Mexico Restaurant Association filed a lawsuit against the governor’s public health order that temporarily bans indoor dining.

“Eleven percent of people, residents who live in New Mexico, work in the foodservice industry. and they’ve been kind of unfairly targeted by the most recent round of shutdowns,” said Michael Calhoun, co-owner of Red River Brewing Company.

Monday morning, restaurants around the state thought they finally caught a break after a district court judge signed a restraining order that would have stopped the state from enforcing the health orders, which would have opened up indoor dining services once again at 50%.

“We were excited about the prospect to be able to open up our dining rooms again at 50 percent capacity in a COVID safe manner like we were doing before,” said Calhoun.

One of the reasons the judge signed the restraining order was the state failed to file a response in time. But the state acted quickly this time, taking the case all the way up to the New Mexico Supreme Court. Soon after, the Supreme Court ruled back to the public health order and indoor dining was prohibited once again.

“Disappointed to see the Supreme Court overruled that,” said Calhoun. “We respect the rule of law in New Mexico and if that’s going to happen then we’ll certainly follow the rules.”

“We’re just trying to be community minded,” said Slate Street Cafe owner, Myra Ghattas.

Some restaurants said despite the ongoing legal battle, they plan on following the governor’s health order.

“I understand and empathize with a lot of restaurants because our industry has been hit really hard,” said Ghattas. “But I just have to personally and professionally put the safety of our employees and guests first.

The Supreme Court is giving the New Mexico Restaurant Association a week to give a reason why it should lift its ruling. After the Supreme Court ruling, the Restaurant Association released a statement, saying in part:

“We will stay steadfast in our endeavor to save the livelihoods of so many New Mexico families. We are requesting the Governor engage in a dialogue with our industry to address the pandemic in a way that does not ruin businesses.”