Restaurants prepare for indoor dining again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Restaurants are preparing for in-house dining again but know it may not last. Under the amended public health order, starting Saturday, August 29, restaurants will be able to have indoor dining at 25% capacity. But, as of now, the new rule is only in place until mid-September which has restaurants preparing cautiously.

“We’re still trying to balance the loss in sales and things like that that we’ve experienced. So, we’re just kind of going day-by-day so we don’t jump too head first and then find ourselves backtracking again,” Stephanie Eddings, co-owner of La Salita restaurant, said.

She and general manager, Sarah Turner, said the news of indoor dining coming back was exciting but comes with a lot of prep work.

“Just because we’ve been through this so many times, we kind of have an idea of what to do. But, every single time it’s reassessing a new business model and what we have to do,” Turner said. “Because we never set this up with a patio in play. We’ve always been a dine-in restaurant so now we have to figure out how to be a patio, dine-in, and heavy to-go.”

The restaurant, which plans to open for indoor dining on Monday, is spending the next few days going over its business model and rearranging tables. Turner and Eddings said they don’t plan to increase their food order too much or hire back a lot of staff since the new rule is only in place for a couple of weeks.

“Since the order is only lasting two weeks, we’re not changing everything. You know, it’s hard to go back and forth, back and forth, changing our system. So, until we’re able to stay open indefinitely, at whatever percentage they deem safest, we’re kind of, we’re just going slow. We’re not jumping too far too fast because it has changed so frequently for us,” Eddings said.

The short length of the order has The Shop Breakfast and Lunch considering sticking to to-go orders only. The Shop has only been doing take out during the pandemic since its patio at half capacity could only fit one table. He said while it seems helpful from the state to once again allow indoor dining, only having a few tables in his small dining room for a few weeks may not be worth it.

“I got to bring in a dishwasher, a server, probably somebody to clean and somebody to host. So that’s, I don’t think I’d actually make any money. We’d have more people here, but I’d be spending more money on labor,” Israel Rivera, chef, and owner of The Shop said. “I don’t want to bring back some of our servers and take them off unemployment just to have them reapply for unemployment two weeks down the road, that’s annoying for them.”

He also noted that many customers still don’t feel safe enough to eat indoors and that by sticking to to-go only, he lowers the risk of a positive case at his shop.

“I mean we may be losing out on money by not doing dine-in, we’re at least not contributing to the problem. And that’s like, if we can survive and still be part of the solution then we’d rather do that than potentially make money. Like, I’ve already given up on the idea of making money this year. Our plan is just to survive and then we’ll figure it out after that,” Rivera said.

Still, River said he is thinking about how to re-open indoor dining safely when he feels ready, like using disposable cups and having hosts seat guests, rather than its usual format of guests seating themselves.

The last time customers were allowed to eat indoors was June 1. It lasted six weeks before getting banned again as positive COVID-19 cases started to soar. Under the amended public health order, restaurants and drink establishments can also expand patio seating to 75% capacity, an increase to the previous 50% capacity limit.

