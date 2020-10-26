Restaurants implement contact tracing to allow indoor dine-in services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New changes to the public health order mean restaurants are getting certified so they can continue dine-in services. One of the new requirements is tracking customer information for contact tracing.

The “New Mexico Safe Certified Program,” trains and certifies businesses in COVID-safe practices, for free. Sean Fleming, the service manager of O’Niell’s Pub off of Juan Tabo and Candelaria said the restaurant became certified last Thursday.

He said the process was pretty easy and one part that stood out during the training was following the contact tracing requirement, which they support. Fleming said before customers are able to dine-in now they must sign the name of everyone in their party and provide their phone numbers or email addresses just in case they need to be contacted about any COVID-19 exposures at their business.

He said, for the most part, they haven’t had too many customers against giving their contact information. However, for those who don’t want to give up their information, they can’t dine-in.

“We’ve had a few people who don’t want to because in their mind they don’t want to give any information out,” said Fleming. “We tell them you can order some food to go and support and enjoy O’Niell’s.”

Customers KRQE News 13 spoke with are split on what they think of contact tracing. “I don’t see it as an issue,” said Teresa Branom. I personally would want to know if someone in here and tested positive, that I would be contacted. So then I would know.”

“Touching a pen or a piece of paper that is supposed to be, supposedly carrying this virus for a certain amount of time, where do they come up with this procedure,” said Tim McCole.

Fleming said they haven’t had any COVID cases at the restaurant. He also wants to point out that they give customers clean pens when they sign the contact tracing form.

The state requires restaurants to keep people’s information on the contact tracing form for three weeks. Restaurants have until October 30th to become certified.

