Restaurants get ready to offer dine-in service again

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday more businesses across the state will start to reopen. Restaurants can offer dine-in service and gyms can both run at half-capacity while following COVID-safe practices.
Meanwhile, hair salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, massage services, and nail salons can run at 25% occupancy. According to state health officials, New Mexico reached its peak of cases on May 1. On Thursday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham warned this latest phase of reopening the state comes with restrictions.
“This works only if we do what Dr. Scrase says, which is that individuals have to do isolation, social distancing, handwashing,” the governor said. A full list of changes is available on KRQE’s Coronavirus resource page.
