Restaurants create outdoor dining spaces to comply with public health order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Restaurants that don’t have patios but want to take advantage of the new guidelines that allow outdoor dining are getting creative. Friday, workers at the Garcia’s Kitchen near Old Town putting up a tent in a parking lot to make an outdoor dining space.

Co-owner Dan Garcia estimates it will be able to accommodate as many as 30 or 40 diners at once. The governor allowed restaurants to start reopening earlier this week, for outdoor service only. They will be allowed to seat customers indoors starting Monday at 50% capacity but Garcia says his business will take the reopening slowly.

“Right now at this point, we decided to wait a little bit on dining in, because we still have a lot of questions and concerns healthwise,” said co-owner of Garcia’s Kitchen Dan Garcia. Garcia’s is putting up tents at its Juan Tabo and Griego locations as well.

